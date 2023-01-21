FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.

According to police, at around 2 p.m. on Jan. 18, the two suspects stole over $1,000 worth of cleaning and camping supplies from the ACE Hardware on the 10300 block of Main Street.

The first suspect is described as a slender white man between the ages of 25 and 35 who stands about 5’9″. He has brown hair, a short beard and a black tattoo on his upper left arm.

The second suspect is described as a white woman between the ages of 25 and 35 who stands about 5’3″. She has short black hair and a black tattoo on her right arm.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax City Police at 571-271-7292.