FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a group who they say stole over $1,500 worth of merchandise from the back of a store.

According to police, at around 5:45 p.m. on April 8, the people pictured went into a T-Mobile store on the 10900 block of Fairfax Boulevard, went into the back office and stole over $1,500 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Officer Reed of the City of Fairfax Police Department at 703-385-7924.