FAIRFAX CITY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Fairfax City are asking for help identifying and locating two people they say stole around $2,300 worth of items from an ULTA Beauty store.

According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the two people pictured went into the ULTA on the 9600 block of Main Street and stole around $2,300 worth of merchandise.

Fairfax City Police say the two people pictured stole around $2,300 worth of items from an ULTA Beauty store on Main Street (Photo: City of Fairfax Police)

The pair was captured by security cameras while they were inside the store. The first suspect (left) is described as a 5’11” Black man with a beard and an average build, wearing a red hoodie, black jacket and blue jeans.

The second suspect (right) is described as a 5’5″ Black woman wearing a grey hoodie, dark-colored jacket and blue pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax City Police at 703-906-6952.