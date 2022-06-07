FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two teenagers were killed and four other people were hospitalized following a crash in the Oakton neighborhood of Fairfax County.

At around 12:45 p.m., officers reported that they were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving pedestrians at the intersection of Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road.

Six people were taken to the hospital. Three had life-threatening injuries and three had non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax Police reported that two of the juveniles had died at the hospital. The third pedestrian remained hospitalized.