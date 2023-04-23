FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WRIC) – A 37-year-old woman died Friday after an early morning crash in Falls Church.

Fairfax County police said officers responded to Arlington Blvd. and Patrick Henry Drive just after 1 a.m. on April 21 for a two-vehicle crash.

According to police, detectives believe the driver of a 2016 Honda Accord was traveling east on Arlington Blvd in the far-left lane when the driver of a 2018 Honda Civic in the far-right lane tried “to make an abrupt U-turn and was struck by the driver of the Accord.”

Christina Hamilton, 37, died at the hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, police said. Authorities believe Hamilton was driving the Civic, but detectives are still investigating to confirm that detail after a witness reported seeing a man run from the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Accord were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case. Those with information are asked to please call our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.