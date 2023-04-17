FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury decided Monday not to indict a police officer whom investigators said killed a man in February after the man stole sunglasses from a store at Tysons Corner Center.

Sgt. Wesley Shifflett was accused of shooting Timothy Johnson on Feb. 22 shortly after the shoplifting was to have taken place. The Fairfax County Police Department later fired Johnson.

Court documents filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court said the grand jury did not believe there was enough probable cause to indict Shifflett.

The Fairfax County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney planned to hold a news conference on Monday with an update on the case; however, the office canceled the news conference after the grand jury’s decision not to indict.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano released a statement: