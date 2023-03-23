FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/7NEWS) — Fairfax County Police Department has released surveillance and body camera footage captured from a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred outside a shopping mall in February.

At the time of the shooting, police said that 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson was accused of stealing designer sunglasses from a Nordstrom store at Tysons Corner Center prior to the shooting.

Officers responded and saw Johnson run across a parking lot into a wooded area around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. After chasing Johnson and repeatedly instructing him to get on the ground, two officers opened fire and shot Johnson in the chest once, according to police.

First aid was provided to Johnson by officers until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units arrived to take him to a nearby hospital where he died.

The Fairfax County Police Department reported that both officers were veterans with at least seven years of experience who had been assigned to the Tysons Urban Team. Both were placed on restricted duty pending investigation, as part of the department’s policy.

According to the Associated Press, the officer who fired the fatal round has been dismissed from the department, and the other officer remains on restricted duty as the investigation continues.

The officer who was fired, Sgt. Wesley Shifflett, exhibited “a failure to live up to the expectations of our agency, in particular use of force policies,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

“Timothy was unarmed and shoplifting,” his mother, Melissa Johnson told 7News earlier this month. “What played out on the news was a judge, jury and an execution-style murder.”



Timothy Johnson was shot and killed by Fairfax County police officers outside Tysons Corner Center on the evening of February 22. (Image Courtesy: Johnson Family/7NEWS

The new video released by the Fairfax County Police Department shows the moments leading up to the shooting, including Johnson’s arrival at the mall and the subsequent foot chase with officers.