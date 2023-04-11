FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Throughout the month of March, the Fairfax County Police Department reportedly seized over 74,000 grams — or 163 pounds — of illegal drugs.

According to a release from the department, detectives with the Organized Crime & Narcotics Bureau also seized over 1450 suspected fentanyl and other opiate pills.

(Courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

Photos provided by the department also show drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Arrest data is not yet available for all of these seizures, as some of them remain active investigations, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.