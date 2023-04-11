FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Throughout the month of March, the Fairfax County Police Department reportedly seized over 74,000 grams — or 163 pounds — of illegal drugs.
According to a release from the department, detectives with the Organized Crime & Narcotics Bureau also seized over 1450 suspected fentanyl and other opiate pills.
Photos provided by the department also show drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
Arrest data is not yet available for all of these seizures, as some of them remain active investigations, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.