FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An instructional assistant working for Fairfax County Public Schools has been charged with simple assault after an alleged incident involving a student at a Springfield-area school.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 11, 59-year-old Fouzia Khan was seen by another school employee dragging a student by their arm down a hallway at Saratoga Elementary School in the Springfield area of Fairfax County.

The school employee immediately notified school administrators, who notified Fairfax Police detectives on Jan. 13. On Feb. 16, detectives charged Khan with simple assault.