FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An instructional assistant at an elementary school in Fairfax County has been charged with simple assault after an alleged assault on a special needs student in December.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the alleged incident took place on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Glen Forest Elementary School, which is located in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax.

Police say an employee at the school witnessed 36-year-old Meredith Capets, an instructional assistant, assault a special needs student and immediately reported it to administrators. Officers were made aware of the incident that evening.

Detectives conducted numerous interviews and on Tuesday, Jan. 3, obtained warrants for simple assault. Later that night, Capets turned herself in at the Adult Detention Center and was released on an unsecured bond.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-385-7924.