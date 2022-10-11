FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews in Fairfax County are responding to two gas leak scenes.

According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, units are at the scene of a gas leak on the 100 block of Tapawingo Road SE in the Vienna area. Tapawingo Road SE is currently closed near Glyndon Street SE. The situation is currently stable and crews are waiting for the arrival of the presiding gas company to shut off the gas.

Units are also at the scene of an active gas leak on the 9600 block of Bronte Drive in the Burke area. Crews are also awaiting the gas company’s arrival to shut off the gas.

According to the Fire Department, both gas leaks were caused by workers striking the lines. People nearby are asked to avoid both areas.