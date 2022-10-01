FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county’s Wi-Fi routers.

According to a statement from the Fairfax County Police Department, 43-year-old Kevin Jefferson was taken into custody on Sept. 29 and charged with embezzlement after the county discovered that 178 of its Mist Wi-Fi Access point routers were missing and that a company in Massachusetts had 112 of the routers.

Police’s investigation revealed that Jefferson had posed as an independent traveling network technician and sold the routers to a company in New Jersey. Police said the New Jersey company then distributed the routers to the company in Massachusetts.

A Fairfax County Mist Wi-Fi Access point router. Photo: Fairfax County Police Department

Authorities discovered that Jefferson had also hid 48 Wi-Fi routers at a Fairfax County fire station. Those routers have since been recovered and 11 routers currently remain unaccounted for, according to police.

The Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology is planning to conduct an internal investigation into the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app. Those who send tips using either method may remain anonymous.