FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County man was arrested Thursday after police say he exposed himself in front of a group of children and barricaded himself inside of his home.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 9000 block of Piney Grove Drive in the Merrifield area of Fairfax on Thursday, Sept. 7 for a report of a barricade situation.

It was reported that the man had exposed himself in front of a group of children, retreated to his home and barricaded himself inside. Fairfax Police Crisis Negotiated responded to the scene to try to get the man to come out.

Police said the man, who spoke Farsi, was persuaded to come out of the house peacefully by an officer who is fluent in the language. The man was not identified by police.