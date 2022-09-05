FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged with second degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his wife before shooting himself inside their home in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 7900 block of Central Park Drive just before 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept 4 for a report of a shooting.

Shortly after getting to the scene, the officers heard a gunshot and went inside the home. Inside, they found 59-year-old Daphne Saunders-Johnson and 62-year-old James Johnson, both of whom had gunshot wounds.

Saunders-Johnson and Johnson were both taken to a hospital, where Saunders-Johnson was later pronounced dead. Johnson is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

It is believed that Johnson shot Saunders-Johnson before shooting himself. An autopsy will be done on Saunders-Johnson to confirm the cause of her death.

Johnson was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony. After he is released from the hospital, Johnson will be transferred to the Adult Detention Center.