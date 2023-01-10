ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County man appeared in court for the first time today after he was charged with the production of child sexual abuse material.

According to the United State Department of Justice, 34-year-old Vincent Joseph Sarikey of Herndon is alleged to have repeatedly engaged in sexually explicit discussions with at least two people who identified themselves to him as minors, both of whom he successfully persuaded to take sexually explicit photos of themselves and send them to him.

Sarikey is believed to have shared images of at least one minor. These exchanges took place on several platforms, including Telegram, Twitter and Discord under the usernames “John Lunge,” “@JLunge” and “triadus#9325” respectively.

According to court documents, Sarikey attempted to entice the minors into recording themselves taking part in sexually explicit activities. He also sent some of them sexually explicit images of himself.

Sarikey’s electronic devices “contained hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material,” according to court documents.

Sarikey is facing a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

The FBI is still working to identify more of Sarikey’s victims, anyone with information related to these crimes is asked to call 1-800-225-5324.