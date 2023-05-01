FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County man was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding after police say he stabbed someone during a fight at a restaurant in the Springfield area.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the Casa Blanca Restaurant in the 6900 block of Hechinger Drive in the Springfield area at around 2 a.m. on Friday, April 28, for a report of a stabbing.

It was determined that a fight started inside the restaurant and continued outside in the parking lot, where police say 59-year-old Jose Reyes stabbed the victim in the upper body. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Reyes was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He was since been released on bond. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has related information is encouraged to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.