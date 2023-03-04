ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) – A Fairfax County man is facing a potential life sentence in prison after he sold thousands of pills containing fentanyl and hundreds of grams of meth, cocaine and other drugs for over a year.

According to court documents Calvin Ray Brown, 50 and a co-conspirator sold counterfeit pressed pills containing fentanyl to a Fairfax County Police Department undercover detective on multiple occasions between March and April 2022.

Officers executed a search warrant on Brown’s residence and recovered 999 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, approximately 723 grams of methamphetamine, over 500 grams of cocaine and 665 grams of N,N-dimethylpentylone, a substance similar to MDMA. In addition to the drugs, officers recovered $25,001 in cash, a bulletproof vest and loaded semi-automatic “ghost” gun, or a firearm with no serial number.

In an interview with law enforcement, Brown admitted that he and his co-conspirator had been distributing drugs since January 2021. He said that they obtained about 1,000 fentanyl pills every two weeks, and also obtained 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and 8 kilograms of cocaine.

According to the Fairfax Police Department, Brown’s criminal history included several convictions for drug trafficking and a conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown pleaded guilty on Wednesday, March 1 to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26.