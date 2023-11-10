FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County man won a $5 million prize from the Virginia Lottery on Oct. 25.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Alexandr Pichshev was not planning to play the lottery until he happened to walk past a lottery machine at a Safeway gas station, located on 3043 Nutley Street in the Merrifield area, and decided to buy a couple of tickets.

Pichshev says he was scratching his $326 Million Fortune game ticket when he realized he won the $5 million prize.

“It was unexpected,” Pichshev said. “I showed the ticket to the store manager, and he told me to sign the ticket.”

Pichshev then had the choice to take the full $5 million prize given in annual payments over 30 years, or a one-time cash payment of $3,125,000 before taxes. He chose the cash prize.