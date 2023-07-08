FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) employee at a middle school in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County was charged with simple assault after police say he punched a student on the chin.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on June 9, a student at Walt Whitman Middle School was arguing with a teacher and turned the teacher’s computer off. The teacher confronted the student, who came face-to-face with him and flicked his glasses.

It was then that an instructional assistant “struck the student with a closed fist on the chin.” The student responded by slapping the instructional assistant with an open hand before another instructional assistant separated the two. There were no injuries sustained by the student or teacher during the incident.

The instructional assistant was charged with simple assault. According to police, he has been employed with FCPS since 2015.