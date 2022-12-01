FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department have announced that they have arrested a murder suspect who they say has been on the run for nearly two months.

According to police, on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 1, Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean was arrested on the 3800 block of Colonial Ave in the Mount Vernon area after a brief car chase. Trott-McLean is a suspect in the murder or 31-year-old Brandon Wims, which took place on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Police believe that Trott-McLean saw Wims in the back of a vehicle on the 5800 block of St. Gregory’s Lane, got out of his car and shot him several times. Wims was driven to Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and later transferred to Inova Fairfax Medical Campus where he died.

Trott-McLean had warrants for second degree murder, using a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm or ammo as a felon.