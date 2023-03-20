FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Fairfax parents are facing up to 25 years in prison after they were charged with three felony counts each in connection to the death of their 11-month-old child.

According to the Office of the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney, 19-year-old Juan Oliva-Ruiz and 23-year-old Shantica Tillery are facing charges of child abuse and neglect, involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty resulting in serious injury.

Fairfax Police officers responded to the couple’s home on June 21, 2022, after Tillery noticed that their 11-month-old baby wasn’t breathing. The child was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

It is believed that the child ingested a fentanyl pill that was on the floor. Police said the couple’s other child was removed from the home after the incident.

If found guilty of all counts, both Oliva-Ruiz and Tillery would be facing up to 25 years in prison.

“We know that fentanyl overdoses are on the minds of our community members, and our office is working closely with law enforcement to prevent future tragedies like this one,” said Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, “The death of an innocent baby in this case is unspeakably tragic.”