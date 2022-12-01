Police are looking for 23-year-old Romeo Vionescu, who they say took part in an elaborate theft scheme involving fake jewelry (Photo: Fairfax Police)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department arrested two people from Baltimore and are looking for one more after they were caught taking part in an elaborate robbery scheme involving fake gold jewelry in Fairfax.

According to police, on Oct. 29, a man was driving home on Interstate 495 when he saw two men and a woman on the side of the road. The man pulled over to help the group, who told him they were stranded and needed money to continue their travels.

The woman showed the man a watch and gold jewelry and told him they could exchange the items for cash. The woman convinced the man to drive her to an ATM and the two men followed in a black SUV.

As he was driving, the man realized that this was probably a scam and stopped again. As the victim got out of his car in a parking lot, one of the men in the SUV got out and through intimidation, forced the victim to withdraw cash from four separate ATMs around Fairfax County.

On Nov. 3, an officer on the Dulles Toll Road saw a grey Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on the side of the road and pulled over. Inside the SUV, police found 39-year-old Magdalena Mazil, 36-year-old Hagi Voinescu and 23-year-old Romeo Voinescu, as well as a large amount of fake gold jewelry.

Later, police obtained warrants for abduction and four counts of robbery for all three, as well as two counts of preventing a telephone call for Magdalena and two counts of preventing a 911 call for Hagi.

On Nov. 22, Baltimore Police detectives arrested Hagi and Magdelena. Romeo is still at large.

Fairfax Police believe that the suspects have committed other similar crimes in the area and are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of them to call them at 703-691-2131.