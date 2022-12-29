FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has arrested a Maryland man who is believed to be involved in several bank robberies around the Washington, D.C. area.

According to police, just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 37-year-old Zachary Hunter walked into a Wells Fargo Bank on the 1400 block of North Point Village Center in the Reston area, implied he was armed and handed a note demanding money to a teller.

After getting an unknown amount of cash, Hunter left the bank in a Mercedes sedan. After being made aware of the robbery, Fairfax Police officers began to search the area and monitor exits of nearby highways.

An off-duty officer heard the responding officers’ sirens and began listening to his radio. He then saw Hunter’s Mercedes turn down Lincoln Lane in the Tysons Corner area and alerted the other officers to his location.

The responding officers found Hunter in his car and took him into custody. He has been charged with one count of bank robbery and is being held with no bond.

Fairfax Police believe Hunter is involved in several other bank robberies in the region and are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine other charges. Anyone with information related to this robbery or similar incidents is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.