FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that they’ve arrested and charged a 42-year-old Herndon man in connection to several incidents of indecent exposure along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail.

According to Fairfax Police, Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit Detectives arrested 42-year-old Juan Alfaro Rodriguez of Herndon for warrants from another state on Thursday, Sept. 8. Through an investigation by Herndon Police, as well as Fairfax Police’s Major Crimes and Cyber and Forensics Bureaus, Rodriguez was charged with three counts of indecent exposure. Fairfax Police say they’re reviewing evidence and working to determine if Rodriguez is involved in any other cases.

On the morning of Friday, Aug. 26, a woman was walking east on the W&OD Trail near Reston Town Center when a man wearing no pants grabbed her around her waist from behind before running away. Later that day, a woman was walking on the trail near Ferndale Avenue in Herndon when a man exposed himself to her before running off. Following the incident near Ferndale Avenue, Herndon Police released a sketch of the suspect.

Photo: Herndon Police

Police say they believe the same person may have exposed himself in the same area on three other occasions earlier in August. Anyone with information related to any of these incidents is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.