FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 30 years after the homicide of a 37-year-old woman in Fairfax, police say a 51-year-old man of New York is facing second degree murder charges in connection to the killing.

At about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 1994, Robin Lawrence was found stabbed to death in her home, located in the 8600 block of Reseca Lane, in Springfield, Fairfax Police said.

During the initial investigation, police said detectives interviewed suspects and witness and recovered evidence from the scene. In 1994, a DNA profile was developed, although there was no match in any system for the recovered DNA at the time.

In following years, detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Cold Case Unit continued reviewing evidence in the case. After many years, a familial DNA match was found with the suspect, identified as Stephen Smerk, of Niskayuna, NY, according to Fairfax Police.

The use of DNA matching in this case is a part of a newer form of the use of DNA, which has led to the arrest, conviction and sentencing of other suspects in crimes across the country, such as that of Joseph DeAngelo in California in 2020, known more commonly as the Golden State Killer.

Police determined that Smerk was working in the area at the time of the alleged murder of Lawrence.

Detectives with the Fairfax Police Department traveled to New York and obtained a confession from Smerk to the murder. Detectives then obtained a warrant for second-degree murder. Smerk was arrested and will be extradited to Fairfax County.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Fairfax Police Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

Police said victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.