FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced that they’ve made an arrest in connection to a shooting in the Huntington area of the county.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue just after 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. When they got there, the officers found a 33-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the upper body. The man was taken to a hospital for injuries considered life-threatening.

It was determined that the man was near a bus stop when he got into a verbal argument with the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Paul Malone, who shot him several times and ran away. It is not believed that Malone and the victim knew each other.

With the help of witness accounts, police found Malone at a nearby hotel and arrested him without incident. While canvassing the area, officers found a handgun near the scene of the shooting.

Malone was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.