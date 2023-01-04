FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on New Year’s Eve in the Lorton area.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 for a report of a man who had been shot. When they got there, they found 42-year-old Nahom Beyene, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

9500 Unity Lane in Fairfax County

On Monday, Jan. 2, 23-year-old Robert William Peters, Jr. turned himself into police. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held without bond.

Police say Peters and Beyene knew each other, and that the shooting was not a random act. The firearm used in the shooting has not yet been found by police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800, option 2.