FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating an armed man they say sexually assaulted a woman in a Vienna-area hotel room.

According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 1, a man walked into an unlocked hotel room on the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in the Vienna area with a firearm and physically and sexually assaulted a woman before leaving the hotel.

On his way out, a man who knows the victim and had been made aware of the assault saw the suspect. The man began to chase the suspect, who pointed his firearm at the man and continued his escape. Evidence collected in the hotel room was sent to the Department of Forensic Services for analysis.

The suspect was captured on security camera footage at the hotel, as well as the Eastern Market and Spring Hill Metro stations. It was determined that the he got to the hotel by taking the train from Eastern Market and changed to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and got off at the Spring Hill Station.

After leaving the hotel, the suspect got back on the Silver Line at the Spring Hill Station and took it to Metro Center before changing to the Red Line heading towards Glenmont.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 40, standing between 5’8″ and 6″ with a heavy build and short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. Anyone who believes they have seen him or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.