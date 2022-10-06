FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has identified a suspect in the murder of a man in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County and are asking for help locating him.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 43-year-old Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott has been identified as a suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Brandon Wims of Maryland, which took place Sunday, Oct. 2.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of St. Gregory’s Lane around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 after gunshots were heard in the area. While officers were responding to the scene, Wims was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and later taken to Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

It is believed that Trott saw Wims while the latter was sitting in a vehicle with two other people, got out of his car and shot Wims several times. The driver drove Wims to the hospital where police were called. The driver and the third occupant were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos of Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott, 43, of Mount Vernon (Courtesy of Fairfax County Police Department)

Fairfax County Police detectives continue to investigate the relationship between Trott and Wims.

Trott is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information on Trott or the incident is encouraged to contact Fairfax County Police Department at 703-246-7800.