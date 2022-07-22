Kimberly Villeda-Lopez was last seen on July 22 at 12:45 a.m. on the 4300 block of Carmelo Drive in Annandale. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

UPDATE: According to Fairfax Police, Kimberly has been located and is safe.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile the department said is endangered due to her age.

According to police, 11-year-old Kimberly Villeda-Lopez was last seen on Friday, July 22 around 12:45 a.m. on the 4300 block of Carmelo Drive in Annandale.

Kimberly is 5’1″, weighs around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a striped dress, dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored converse.

Anyone with information related to Kimberly’s whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.