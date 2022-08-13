According to police, 12-year-old Savannah Aubrey-Rose Johnson was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around 1 a.m. on the 14800 block of Haymarket Lane in Centreville.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a 12-year-old who was last seen in the Centreville area.

According to police, 12-year-old Savannah Aubrey-Rose Johnson was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around 1 a.m. on the 14800 block of Haymarket Lane in Centreville.

Savannah has red hair and hazel eyes, is about 5’7″ and weighs around 110 pounds. Anyone who has seen Savannah or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.