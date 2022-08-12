Anyone who has seen Brandon Darnell Jackson is asked to call 911. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a Huntington man they say was last seen in Old Town Alexandria.

According to police, 40-year-old Brandon Darnell Jackson was last seen on the 300 block of King Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 wearing a burgundy polo shirt and blue jeans.

Jackson lives on the 2600 block of Fort Farnsworth Road, near the Huntington Metro station. He is considered endangers due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

Anyone who has seen Jackson or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call 911.