FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman.

According to police, 19-year-old Adayanna Claire Beeby was last heard from at 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Beeby has black hair, stands about 5’6″ and weighs around 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, pink T-shirt, jean shorts and pink crocs.

Beeby is considered endangered due to mental or physical health concerns. Anyone who believes they may have seen Beeby or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.