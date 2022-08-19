FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a sexual assault that took place in the Mount Vernon area of the county on Wednesday.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, a woman was walking east on Sacramento Drive near Richmond Highway when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man pulled the woman into nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. The woman was able to break free and ran away. The woman was taken to a local hospital and officers, along with a canine unit and chopper, searched the area but could not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man with an unknown race. He stands between 5’8″ and 6′ and has an average build. At the time of the attack, he was wearing all black clothing, gloves and a black mask. People living in the area are asked to check doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.