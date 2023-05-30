FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department believe a drug-related robbery led to an incident in which two people were killed and two people were hospitalized.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment building on the 2200 block of Pimmet Run Lane in the Tysons area of Fairfax County after it was reported that a man had been shot. When they got there, the officers found 20-year-old Jonas Skinner of Loudoun County. Skinner was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

In the apartment building’s parking lot, officers found three more victims — all of whom had been stabbed. All three were hospitalized and one, 18-year-old Braden Deahl, was later pronounced dead. One of the other two stabbing victims is still in the hospital.

Police believe a drug-related robbery led to this incident. While searching the area, K9 officers found a large amount of marijuana, which is believed to be connected. On May 30, officers arrested a 17-year-old and charged them with robbery resulting in death.

Police are still investigating this incident, anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax Police Major Crimes at 703-246-7800, option 2.

