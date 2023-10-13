FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One teen is in custody and another is on the run after police say they stole a car at Tyson’s Corner Center after threatening to throw acid, which turned out to be liquid sour candy, on the driver.

According to police, officers responded to Tysons Corner Center in the Tysons Corner area of Fairfax County for a report of a carjacking at around 6:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

A man told police he was sitting in his BMW X5 when two teens approach the car and knocked on one of the windows. The man then got out of the car and the teens threatened to throw “acid” on him.

One of the teens got into the man’s car while the other threw a green liquid on him. According to police, the substance was later determined to be “liquid sour candy.” The second teen then got into the man’s car and they both drove away from the mall.

An off-duty Washington, D.C. detective saw the suspects and notified the Montgomery County Police Department as they drove into their jurisdiction. Officers in Montgomery County then located one of the teens and arrested him, he is being charged with carjacking in Fairfax.

The other teen is still at large, he is described as a 5’3″ Hispanic male with short black hair. He is believed to be wearing black pants, a black shirt and red and white sneakers.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800, option 5.