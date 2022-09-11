FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A detective from the Fairfax County Police Department is on leave after being arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to Fairfax Police, PFC Stephen Copp was arrested in Stafford County on the night of Thursday, Sept. 8 for driving under the influence.

The detective was off-duty at the time of the arrest, but was driving his county-issued vehicle, which was found with front-end damage.

Copp has been placed on administrative leave while the Internal Affairs Bureau conducts their investigation.