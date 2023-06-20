FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was driving over 100 miles per hour before a deadly crash on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County in April has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, at around 1:10 a.m. on April 21, 26-year-old Mirza Baig was driving a 2016 Honda Accord east in the far-left lane of Arlington Boulevard near Patrick Henry Drive in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax when he crashed into a 2018 Honda Civic which was making a U-turn.

The driver of the Civic, identified as 37-year-old Christina Hamilton, was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Police determined that Baig was driving over 100 miles per hour before the crash took place.

Baig is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.