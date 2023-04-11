FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department says that since License Plate Readers (LPR) were installed in November of 2022, they have helped officers arrest a total of 50 people and find 30 stolen vehicles, six firearms and four missing people.

According to police, in three of the four missing persons cases, officers received a notification when an LPR registered a vehicle with a person who was reported missing inside.

One of these missing people was an elderly woman who left her home in the Reston area on foot and could not be located. A witness reported seeing the woman standing near a bus stop and the responding officers were able to speak to a bus driver who was able give them information related to the woman’s whereabouts.

Another one of the missing people was an elderly woman who drove away from her home and could not be found for several hours. Detectives put the woman’s vehicle into the LPR system and got a notification that one of them had seen her tags. Officers responded to the area, stopped the woman’s vehicle and reunited her with her family.

More information about Fairfax Police’s LPR’s can be found here.