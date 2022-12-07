FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police officers found marijuana, mushrooms, THC vapes and several THC-infused foods — including honey barbeque sauce — at a vape and tobacco store in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax while responding to a report of a burglary.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to VaSparx Vape & Tobacco near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Cooper Road on the morning of Monday, Dec. 5 for a report of a burglary.

Police said when detectives got to the store they found mushrooms, marijuana and several items containing THC, including gummies, vapes, honey and barbeque sauce.

Officers arrested the owner of the store, 31-year-old Caran Preet Singh, and charged him with two counts of possession with intent to distribute.