FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that it has identified a suspect in connection to one of a series of commercial robberies that have taken place across the area over the last month.

According to police, at around 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 20, two men went into Sonia Jewelers and Boutique on Backlick Road in the Springfield area of Fairfax County. One of the men took out a handgun and they proceeded to destroy display cases with hammers before leaving in the black Lexus SUV with stolen plates.

Police believe 25-year-old Lamont Marable of Maryland is one of the men seen on security camera footage committing the robbery. He is wanted for commercial robbery, using a firearm while commuting a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

25-year-old Lamont Marable is believed to be one of the two suspects accused of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Springfield-area jewelry store on Sept. 20. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

Police have also released the security camera footage of the incident, which can be seen here. Anyone who believes they may have seen Marable or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.