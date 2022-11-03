FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating six instances of gunshots reported in the Centreville area in the last two weeks — most of which came from the same block.

According to police, officers have responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Ordway Road and Compton Road six times since Oct. 23. Four of the six calls came from the 7100 block of Ordway Road and the other two came from the 6900 block of Hovingham Court and the intersection of Ordway Road and Compton Road.

Fairfax Police have responded to the Centreville area for reports of shots fired six times since Oct. 23. Four of the six calls came from the 7100 block of Ordway Road.

A house was shot during the first incident on Ordway Road as well as the one on Hovingham Court, and a vehicle being driven was shot in the incident on Ordway Road and Compton Road. In the other three incidents, gunshots were heard but no damage could be found.

All of the incidents took place in the evening, with the earliest taking place at 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 30 and the latest taking place at 10:42 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Police believe all six incidents are related but have not identified any suspects. Residents of the area are asked to review home surveillance footage and to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131 with information related to any of these incidents or any similar incidents.