According to Fairfax Police, four cars were stolen in the Rose Hill area in the early morning of Wedesday, Oct. 26

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.

According to police, a witness reported to officers that they saw around five men trying to enter parked cars in the Rose Hill area in the early morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26. It was also determined that several other vehicles were entered.

The responding officers canvassed the area and determined that four cars were stolen; a 2018 Audi A3, a 2019 BMW X5, a 2017 Toyota Rav4 and a 2018 Ford Explorer.

The BMW and the Ford were both found later in Washington, D.C., it is believed that all of the vehicles involved were unlocked. One of the suspects was captured by a security camera in the neighborhood, the footage can be found here.

Fairfax Police offers the following tips to dissuade potential vehicle thieves:

Lock car doors at all times

Remove valuables from your car

Do not leave car keys, house keys or garage door openers inside your car

Never leave your car running unattended under any circumstance

If you have to leave something in your car, hide it from view

Park in a well-lit area

Lock doors to your home

Keep garage doors closed and interior doors locked

Anyone who recognizes the suspect pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.