FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Fairfax County after a body was found in the Hybla Valley area.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the body was found in a wooded area near the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue, just south of Huntley Meadows Park. Detectives believe the body has been there for an extended period of time.

7900 Janna Lee Avenue

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.