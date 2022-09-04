FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax Police are investigating an attempted abduction after they say a man with a knife grabbed a woman in the West Falls Church area of the county.
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, a man with a knife grabbed a woman on the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the West Falls Church area. The woman was able to break free from the man’s grasp.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with an athletic build, standing about 5’7″ and wearing a blue and white shirt. Anyone who believes the may have seen the suspect or has any information related to this incident is asked to call 911.