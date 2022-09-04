FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax Police are investigating an attempted abduction after they say a man with a knife grabbed a woman in the West Falls Church area of the county.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, a man with a knife grabbed a woman on the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the West Falls Church area. The woman was able to break free from the man’s grasp.

7200 Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with an athletic build, standing about 5’7″ and wearing a blue and white shirt. Anyone who believes the may have seen the suspect or has any information related to this incident is asked to call 911.