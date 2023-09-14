FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after they say a nude man forced his way into a home in the Springfield area before becoming unresponsive and being pronounced dead.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 5700 block of Ash Drive in the Springfield area of Fairfax County at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for a report of a home invasion.

The homeowner reported to police that the unknown nude man was acting erratically and forced himself into the home. The responding officers found the man lying on the floor inside the home and detained him before rolling him onto his side and requesting EMS.

The man became unresponsive while the officers waited for EMS to arrive and they immediately began CPR. EMS personnel arrived and the man was given NARCAN and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working to identify the man and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death. A toxicology report is also pending, according to police.