FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax Police are currently responding to Tysons Corner Center at the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Leesburg Pike for a report of gunshots in the mall.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, nothing has been found at this point in the investigation. People are asked to avoid the area as officers clear the mall.

