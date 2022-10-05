FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax County detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects they believe have been involved in several attempted ATM thefts this year.

According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 1 two men driving a white Ford truck went to the NextMark Credit Union at 6506 Loisdale Road in Springfield between 4 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. After they arrived at the credit union, the men placed a tow strap around the ATM and attempted to steal the machine. The men were unsuccessful.

The suspects are of average build and wore black hoodies, gloves and reflective safety vests, according to police.

Two men attempted to steal an ATM from a credit union in Springfield, Va. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Credit: Fairfax County Police Department.

Fairfax Police say this is just the most recent incident involving ATM thefts and burglary attempts in the county and surrounding areas.

On July 19, two men in a white Ford van broke into an Exxon gas station on Ox Road in West Springfield and used a dolly to load the station’s ATM into their van.

On Sept. 22, men in a black Infiniti SUV attempted to break into a BP gas station on Edsall Road before later trying to steal an ATM at a Dollar Power on Commerce Road. Both of these burglaries were unsuccessful.

Police believe these suspects were also involved in similar robbery attempts on May 3 at Serenity Nails and Spa on Rolling Road and on Sept. 19 at a Sunoco gas station on Franconia Road.

The suspects in all of these incidents are described as Black men of average build. They wore gloves and masks the Exxon, BP and Dollar Power burglaries, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding any of these incidents to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5.