FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 94-year-old man.

According to police, 94-year-old Haji Ahmad was last seen around noon on the 3000 block of Preston Avenue in the Grovetown area of Fairfax County wearing a brown coat and pants and a flat wool cap.

Ahmad stands about 5-foot 5-inches and weighs around 130 pounds. Anyone who believes they may have seen Ahmad or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.