FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Fairfax are looking for a group of men they believe are breaking into businesses across northern Virginia and stealing ATMs.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, just after 4 a.m. on July 19, two men broke into an Exxon gas station on the 5200 block of Old Ox Road in the West Springfield area and used a dolly to load an ATM onto a white Ford van.

On Sept. 22 at around 12:45 a.m., two or three men tried to use crowbars to break into a BP gas station on the 6500 block of Edsall Road in the Franconia area but were unable to get in.

About half an hour later, they went to a Dollar Power on the 7000 block of Commerce Street and tried to remove an ATM but were again unsuccessful. They left in a black Infiniti SUV.

Police believe the same men are connected to all three incidents, as well as several other ATM burglaries in the area, including one on May 3 at Serenity Nails and Spa on Rolling Road and one on Sept. 19 at a Sunoco gas station on Franconia Road.

Anyone who recognizes the men pictured or has information related to any of these incidents is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.